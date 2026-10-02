Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 20:40
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi

    The participation of students and influencers in covering reconstruction efforts and daily life in the territories liberated from occupation was discussed at Karabakh University in Khankandi.

    According to Report, the meeting with students and influencers living in the liberated territories was organized by the Communications Working Group of the Interagency Center under the Coordination Headquarters.

    Participants were briefed in detail on the activities of the Working Group.

    The meeting highlighted the valuable contribution of students and influencers on social media. It was emphasized that creative content showcasing the return of life to these areas, people's success stories and everyday experiences, new opportunities, and large-scale reconstruction projects carried out by the state has generated significant public interest and a positive response.

    Materials based on the students' and influencers' personal observations and impressions help present the work carried out in a more natural and genuine way.

    In this regard, the importance of expanding such activities and producing new creative content was emphasized. The students and influencers also put forward a number of new initiatives and proposals.

    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi
    Karabakh University Azerbaijan's liberated territories Khankandi
    Photo
    Əlaqələndirmə Qərargahının İşçi Qrupunun üzvləri Qarabağ Universitetində tələbələrlə görüş keçirib
    Photo
    В Ханкенди обсудили участие студентов и инфлюенсеров в освещении жизни на освобожденных территориях
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed