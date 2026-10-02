Student and influencer participation in covering life in liberated territories discussed in Khankandi

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The participation of students and influencers in covering reconstruction efforts and daily life in the territories liberated from occupation was discussed at Karabakh University in Khankandi.

According to Report, the meeting with students and influencers living in the liberated territories was organized by the Communications Working Group of the Interagency Center under the Coordination Headquarters.

Participants were briefed in detail on the activities of the Working Group.

The meeting highlighted the valuable contribution of students and influencers on social media. It was emphasized that creative content showcasing the return of life to these areas, people's success stories and everyday experiences, new opportunities, and large-scale reconstruction projects carried out by the state has generated significant public interest and a positive response.

Materials based on the students' and influencers' personal observations and impressions help present the work carried out in a more natural and genuine way.

In this regard, the importance of expanding such activities and producing new creative content was emphasized. The students and influencers also put forward a number of new initiatives and proposals.