Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Reuters: Canadian PM to make first visit to Türkiye in October

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 21:14
    Reuters: Canadian PM to make first visit to Türkiye in October

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to visit Türkiye this month to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to Reuters, cited by Report.

    Sources familiar with preparations for the visit said the trip will be the first official visit by a Canadian prime minister to Türkiye.

    Carney and Erdoğan may discuss free trade talks launched on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara in July, as well as prospects for cooperation in the energy and defense sectors.

    In addition, Canada's and Türkiye's trade ministers agreed this week to accelerate the talks ahead of the leaders' meeting.

    Mark Carney Recep Tayyip Erdogan Canada Türkiye
    "Reuters": Kanadanın Baş naziri bu ay Türkiyəyə səfər edəcək
    Reuters: Премьер Канады совершит свой первый визит в Турцию в октябре
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