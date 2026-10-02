Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan's former Minister of Education Misir Mardanov honored with Sharaf Order

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 20:22
    Azerbaijan's former Minister of Education Misir Mardanov honored with Sharaf Order

    Former Azerbaijani Education Minister Misir Mardanov has been awarded the Sharaf Order.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding order.

    Under the order, Misir Juma oghlu Mardanov was awarded the Sharaf Order for fruitful activity in the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and significant contributions to scientific and pedagogical activities.

    Misir Mardanov will turn 80 on October 3.

    Ilham Aliyev Misir Mardanov Sharaf Order
    Misir Mərdanov "Şərəf" ordeni ilə təltif edilib
    Мисир Марданов награжден орденом "Шараф"
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed