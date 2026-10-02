Azerbaijan's former Minister of Education Misir Mardanov honored with Sharaf Order
Domestic policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 20:22
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Former Azerbaijani Education Minister Misir Mardanov has been awarded the Sharaf Order.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding order.
Under the order, Misir Juma oghlu Mardanov was awarded the Sharaf Order for fruitful activity in the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and significant contributions to scientific and pedagogical activities.
Misir Mardanov will turn 80 on October 3.
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