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Former Azerbaijani Education Minister Misir Mardanov has been awarded the Sharaf Order.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding order.

Under the order, Misir Juma oghlu Mardanov was awarded the Sharaf Order for fruitful activity in the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and significant contributions to scientific and pedagogical activities.

Misir Mardanov will turn 80 on October 3.