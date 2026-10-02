State Security Service warns of new AI-powered cyberattacks

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Organized cybercrime networks operating outside Azerbaijan are using artificial intelligence technologies to carry out new and more sophisticated cyberattacks.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Report that the groups are using artificial intelligence algorithms and specialized software to target government officials, employees of various enterprises and organizations, as well as ordinary citizens.

The State Security Service noted that despite numerous warnings and awareness campaigns, some citizens continue to believe scammers and fall victim to their schemes.

Cybercriminals operate according to specially designed scenarios. They send selected victims messages claiming to be "urgent" or "important," and then direct them to fake accounts presented as pages of law enforcement agencies or other official institutions.

In this way, the perpetrators persuade citizens to transfer money to foreign bank accounts and carry out various illegal instructions.

The State Security Service stressed the need to exercise extreme caution and vigilance in the digital environment.

"When faced with a suspicious request, demand or message, citizens should immediately notify law enforcement authorities," the statement said.