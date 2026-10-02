Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 22:39
    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    The Nakhchivan Agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, now the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), signed on October 3, 2009, marked a major turning point in building the institutional foundations for multilateral cooperation across the Turkic world, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said in a statement marking October 3 - the Day of Cooperation among Turkic States.

    Report quotes Bahçeli as saying the future of the Turkic world should be shaped by turning its shared heritage into tangible achievements.

    Bahçeli noted that the renaming of the council as the Organization of Turkic States in 2021 gave cooperation across the Turkic world a broader institutional framework.

    "Today, the OTS continues to operate as an important international organization that addresses common issues among its member states in a spirit of consultation, solidarity and cooperation, contributing to the development of ties in the political, economic, cultural and strategic spheres. The future of the Turkic world should be shaped by preserving historical memory, strengthening cultural ties and transforming our shared heritage into tangible achievements in science, technology, the economy, education and diplomacy," the MHP leader said.

    Devlet Bahceli Nakhchivan agreement Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Bağçalı: Türk dünyasının gələcəyi ortaq irsin konkret nailiyyətlərə çevrilməsi ilə formalaşacaq
    Бахчели: Нахчыванское соглашение - поворотный момент в сотрудничестве в тюркском мире
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed