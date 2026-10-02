Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

The Nakhchivan Agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, now the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), signed on October 3, 2009, marked a major turning point in building the institutional foundations for multilateral cooperation across the Turkic world, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said in a statement marking October 3 - the Day of Cooperation among Turkic States.

Report quotes Bahçeli as saying the future of the Turkic world should be shaped by turning its shared heritage into tangible achievements.

Bahçeli noted that the renaming of the council as the Organization of Turkic States in 2021 gave cooperation across the Turkic world a broader institutional framework.

"Today, the OTS continues to operate as an important international organization that addresses common issues among its member states in a spirit of consultation, solidarity and cooperation, contributing to the development of ties in the political, economic, cultural and strategic spheres. The future of the Turkic world should be shaped by preserving historical memory, strengthening cultural ties and transforming our shared heritage into tangible achievements in science, technology, the economy, education and diplomacy," the MHP leader said.