Georgia offers more than 400 services through unified government portal

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Georgia is developing digital platforms and mobile service centers to make public and private services more accessible, Georgian Deputy Justice Minister Lana Morgoshia said.

Report informs that Morgoshia was speaking at the UN Governance Innovation Summit in Baku.

She said more than 600 public and private services were available through Georgia's service delivery system, with over 400 accessible through a single government portal.

Mobile public service centers serve residents of remote villages and mountainous areas who have difficulty reaching service offices or using the internet, she said.

"Effective governance goes beyond introducing new solutions. We need to identify existing barriers, adapt public institutions to people's needs and make sure no one is left behind," Morgoshia said.

She added that the mobile service center initiative had received a "Good Practice" certificate under the European Public Sector Award.

Morgoshia said the success of reforms should be measured by how much they improve people's lives, rather than by the number of technologies introduced or changes made.