Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

The international presence of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has become more prominent, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in a statement marking October 3 – Cooperation Day of the Turkic States.

According to Report, the secretary general noted that 17 years have passed since the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States. He stressed that during this period, the Turkic states have united around a simple but powerful belief, noting in particular that cooperation among OTS member states now encompasses 64 mechanisms.

"The transformation of the OTS cannot be measured solely by the growing number of meetings, mechanisms or areas of cooperation. Equally important is the growing confidence with which the Turkic states act together and engage with the broader international community. Our political consultations have become more substantive, institutional networks have been strengthened, and ties with international organizations and foreign partners have continued to expand. Our political dialogue has become more regular and substantive," the statement said.

At the same time, Omuraliev noted that the OTS has developed a stronger international profile, highlighting the expansion of its ties with international and regional organizations, third countries and other partners. He stressed that cooperation among the Turkic states is no longer defined solely by what they do among themselves, but also by the contribution they can jointly make to regional stability, connectivity, sustainable development, dialogue and international cooperation.

"Today, our countries and peoples are increasingly aware of the potential we possess when we work together. We understand more clearly that cooperation strengthens our individual capabilities, while the historical and cultural ties that bind us are not merely a legacy of the past but also a solid foundation for building our common future," the secretary general said.

He also pointed out that none of these achievements would have been possible without the political will, vision and unwavering support of the leaders of the OTS member states.

"The Turkic World Vision – 2040 provides us with a long-term direction. In the coming years, our task is to pursue this vision more decisively: deepen our economic ties, embrace technological transformation, strengthen the resilience and well-being of our societies, invest in our younger generations and ensure that our cooperation delivers results that our citizens can see and feel," Kubanychbek Omuraliev stressed.

He further said that as internal cooperation grows stronger, ties with the wider world should also be strengthened.

"A more united and self-confident Turkic world can become a stronger partner for the international community and contribute to peace, stability, connectivity, sustainable development and dialogue across our broad region and beyond. Today, the OTS rests on stronger foundations. Its institutions are more mature, cooperation is deeper, partnerships are broader, and its international presence is more prominent. Above all, the determination of our states and peoples to continue this journey together has grown even stronger," the OTS secretary general emphasized.