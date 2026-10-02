Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

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Canada has been left without a seat on the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council for the first time in 32 years.

According to The Athletic, cited by Report, Hockey Canada president Katherine Henderson failed to secure enough votes to win a seat on the new IIHF Council.

Canada was last absent from the governing body of world ice hockey between 1994 and 1998, the report said.

Canada is one of the most successful and decorated nations in international ice hockey. Its national team has won 28 world championship titles and nine Olympic gold medals, along with five silver and three bronze medals.

Germany"s Franz Reindl was elected as the new IIHF president, succeeding France's Luc Tardif, who had led the federation since 2021 and decided not to seek re-election.