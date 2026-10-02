Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia
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- 02 October, 2026
- 22:42
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A Saudi Arabia-led coalition intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, toward the city of Khamis Mushait in the south of the kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), cited by Report.
"The coalition intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait," the statement said.
No information was provided on possible casualties or damage on the ground.
Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının cənubunda husilərin atdığı üç ballistik raket vurulub
На юге Саудовской Аравии сбили три запущенные хуситами баллистические ракеты
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