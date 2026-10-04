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    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final

    Individual sports
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 15:55
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final

    Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov has advanced to the final of the World Judo Championships being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani national team member competing in the 60 kg weight category defeated Yang Yung-wei of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals.

    Yusifov will face Sherzod Davlatov of Kazakhstan in the final later today.

    Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov has secured another victory at the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku to advance to the semifinals.

    According to Report, the 60 kg competitor defeated Ayub Bliev of Russia in the quarterfinals.

    Yusifov will face Yang Yung-wei of China in the semifinals.

    Earlier in the tournament, the Azerbaijani judoka defeated Harsh Singh of India in the round of 16 and Tumenjargal Tuvshintur of Mongolia in the round of 32.

    The championships, which run through October 11, feature 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women. Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

    Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov has secured his second victory at the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the 60 kg competitor defeated Harsh Singh of India in the round of 16.

    Yusifov will next face Ayub Bliev of Russia in the quarterfinals.

    Earlier in the tournament, the Azerbaijani judoka defeated Tumenjargal Tuvshintur of Mongolia in the round of 32.

    The championships, which run through October 11, feature 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

    Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov has progressed to the round of 16 at the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the 60 kg competitor defeated Tumenjargal Tuvshintur of Mongolia in the round of 32.

    The tournament, which runs through October 11, features 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories in the individual events, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final
    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final

    2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijani judoka
    Photo
    Əhməd Yusifov dünya çempionatında finala vəsiqə qazanıb - YENİLƏNİB-3
    Photo
    Чемпионат мира по дзюдо: Ахмед Юсифов вышел в финал - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2
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