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    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 23:07
    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Global life expectancy has increased, reaching levels recorded before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cited by Report.

    The WHO assessed health trends across countries and regions from 2000 to 2023, including changes in life expectancy, mortality and morbidity rates, as well as diseases.

    "In 2023, global life expectancy recovered to 73.3 years, approaching pre-pandemic levels, while healthy life expectancy remains below 2019 levels," the organization said in a press release.

    Noncommunicable diseases now account for 74% of all deaths worldwide, compared with 58% in 2000.

    Meanwhile, deaths from dementia have tripled, while the health burden associated with anxiety disorders and depression has risen sharply since the start of the pandemic.

    In 2023, the 10 leading causes of death accounted for 33 million of the 61 million deaths recorded worldwide. Noncommunicable diseases made up eight of the 10 leading causes.

    Cardiovascular diseases, including ischemic heart disease and stroke, as well as respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lower respiratory infections, were the leading causes of death, the WHO said.

    World Health Organization (WHO) Life expectancy
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    ВОЗ сообщила о росте средней продолжительности жизни в мире
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