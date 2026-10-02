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    Dawn: Two Pakistanis killed in shooting by Indian border guards

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 20:49
    Dawn: Two Pakistanis killed in shooting by Indian border guards

    Two Pakistani nationals were killed and another was wounded in a shooting by India"s Border Security Force (BSF) near the border in Kasur, according to Dawn newspaper, cited by Report.

    According to the sources, three residents of Ladhaar village moved several steps away from a border post, after which Indian border guards opened fire on them without warning.

    The sources claimed that all three were unarmed and had made no attempt to cross the border fence.

    Pakistani sources described the incident as a violation of the border agreement and standard procedures governing the Pakistan-India border.

    Indian media described the victims as suspected border violators. The Pakistani side rejected this version of events.

    Pakistan India
    "Dawn": Hindistan sərhədçilərinin açdığı atəş nəticəsində 2 pakistanlı ölüb
    Dawn: Два пакистанца погибли при стрельбе со стороны индийских пограничников
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