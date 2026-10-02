EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 23:56
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A delegation of the Council of the European Union's Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) visited Aghdam on October 2.
According to Report, the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts said in a post on X that the delegation was briefed on the mine threat and demining efforts, as well as reconstruction and development work underway in the area.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
00:00
Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupationDomestic policy
23:56
Photo
EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in AghdamForeign policy
23:32
French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protestsOther countries
23:18
Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presenceRegion
23:07
World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancyHealth
22:42
Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi ArabiaOther countries
22:39
Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic worldRegion
22:17
Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 yearsTeam sports
22:04
Photo