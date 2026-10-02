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    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 23:56
    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    A delegation of the Council of the European Union's Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) visited Aghdam on October 2.

    According to Report, the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts said in a post on X that the delegation was briefed on the mine threat and demining efforts, as well as reconstruction and development work underway in the area.

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam
    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam
    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam
    Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) Landmine threat Demining operations Azerbaijan's liberated territories
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    Aİ Şurasının nümayəndə heyətinə Ağdamda aparılan quruculuq barədə məlumat verilib
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    Делегацию Совета ЕС проинформировали о созидательных работах в Агдаме
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