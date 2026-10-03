Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 00:00
    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Today marks six years since the liberation of the village of Sugovushan and the village of Talysh in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district from Armenian occupation.

    Report recalls that on October 3, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army liberated both settlements from Armenian forces.

    The Azerbaijani tricolor was raised in Sugovushan and Talysh on the same day.

    The settlement of Sugovushan, historically known by this name but called Madagiz during the Soviet period, was first liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Army in 1991-1992. However, it was reoccupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in April 1994.

    Following the occupation of Sugovushan, Armenian forces established military units there. Military Unit No. 49971 was considered one of the best units of the Armenian army in Karabakh. In addition, Military Unit No. 33651, designated by the Armenian army as the "6th Defense Area," was also stationed in Sugovushan.

    The battle for the liberation of Sugovushan is considered one of the key battles fought by the Azerbaijani Army on the northeastern section of the front during the Second Karabakh War. During the fighting in the Sugovushan-Aghdara direction, four tanks belonging to the 77th Tank Battalion of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed, while another three were captured as trophies. Artillery strikes by Azerbaijani forces on the defensive positions of the Armenian Armed Forces' 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment in the Aghdara direction destroyed four combat vehicles belonging to the regiment, which suffered heavy casualties. Personnel from several units of the regiment abandoned their positions and fled the battlefield.

    44-day Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War) Sugovushan
    Suqovuşan qəsəbəsi və Talış kəndinin erməni işğalından azad edilməsindən 6 il ötür
    Минуло шесть лет со дня освобождения поселка Суговушан и села Талыш от армянской оккупации
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed