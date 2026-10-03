Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

Today marks six years since the liberation of the village of Sugovushan and the village of Talysh in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district from Armenian occupation.

Report recalls that on October 3, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army liberated both settlements from Armenian forces.

The Azerbaijani tricolor was raised in Sugovushan and Talysh on the same day.

The settlement of Sugovushan, historically known by this name but called Madagiz during the Soviet period, was first liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Army in 1991-1992. However, it was reoccupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in April 1994.

Following the occupation of Sugovushan, Armenian forces established military units there. Military Unit No. 49971 was considered one of the best units of the Armenian army in Karabakh. In addition, Military Unit No. 33651, designated by the Armenian army as the "6th Defense Area," was also stationed in Sugovushan.

The battle for the liberation of Sugovushan is considered one of the key battles fought by the Azerbaijani Army on the northeastern section of the front during the Second Karabakh War. During the fighting in the Sugovushan-Aghdara direction, four tanks belonging to the 77th Tank Battalion of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed, while another three were captured as trophies. Artillery strikes by Azerbaijani forces on the defensive positions of the Armenian Armed Forces' 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment in the Aghdara direction destroyed four combat vehicles belonging to the regiment, which suffered heavy casualties. Personnel from several units of the regiment abandoned their positions and fled the battlefield.