Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku
Individual sports
- 02 October, 2026
- 22:04
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Two world records were equaled on the second day of the final session of the Swimming World Cup in Baku.
The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) told Report that finals in 10 categories were held on the second day of the competition, organized by the ASF with the support of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Youth and Sports.
The standout performance of the day came from Russian swimmer Yegor Kornev, who clocked 44.84 seconds in the 100m freestyle to equal the world record held by Australia's Kyle Chalmers.
Kornev also equaled the World Cup record in the 50m backstroke, touching the wall in 22.23 seconds.
Azerbaijani swimmer Fatima Alkaramova finished seventh in the 400m individual medley.
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