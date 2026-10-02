Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Baku Metro to operate passenger cable cars

    Finance
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 20:24
    Baku Metro to operate passenger cable cars

    Baku Metro will ensure the operation of passenger cable cars, including their design, construction and centralized management.

    According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    The document amends the decree "On the reorganization of Baku Metro CJSC and related amendments to certain decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the annulment of certain orders."

    Under the document, Baku Metro will provide passenger cable car transportation services, improve their quality and safety, and introduce innovative and digital solutions for organizing these services and fare payment.

    The company will also be responsible for designing and constructing passenger cable cars, as well as strengthening and modernizing their material and technical infrastructure.

    In addition, Baku Metro will ensure the integration of the services, their centralized management and coordination.

    Ilham Aliyev Baku Metro Cable car
    Bakı metrosu kanat yolları ilə də sərnişin daşıyacaq
    Бакметрополитен будет управлять пассажирскими канатными дорогами
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