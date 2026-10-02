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    Overchuk: Russia awaits Armenia's response on restoring railways with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Region
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 20:45
    Overchuk: Russia awaits Armenia's response on restoring railways with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Russia is awaiting Armenia"s response to its proposal to restore two sections of Armenian railways, from Yeraskh to the Nakhchivan border with Azerbaijan and from Gyumri to the border with Türkiye, which are operated under a concession held by Russian Railways (RZD), according to Report.

    "Today, we also discussed the issue of constructing and restoring two small sections of the Armenian railway that are under the RZD concession. We noted that we support the restoration of these two sections and are ready to participate and assist Armenia in ensuring transport connectivity from Yeraskh to Nakhchivan and from Gyumri to the border with Türkiye," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told journalists.

    According to him, the decisions were made at the level of Russian President Vladimir Putin back in January, and the Russian side is awaiting Armenia's response.

    "But I think that very important meetings should take place in the near future that will move this issue forward," Overchuk added.

    Alexei Overchuk Russia-Armenia relations Railway Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Overçuk: Ermənistandan dəmir yollarının bərpası ilə bağlı təklifimizə cavab gözləyirik
    Оверчук: Ждем от Армении ответа по восстановлению ж/д участков с Азербайджаном и Турцией
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