US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151M

    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:40
    The US State Department has announced a $151.8 million deal to sell Israel 12,000 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) BLU-110 air bombs, Report informs.

    The deal also includes engineering, logistics, and technical support services provided by US contractors.

    "The Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and defense services is in the national security interests of the United States," the statement notes.

    Some of the equipment will be supplied from existing US stockpiles.

    ABŞ İsrailə 12 000 ədəd BLU-110 aviabombasının satışını təsdiqləyib
    США одобрили продажу Израилю 12 тыс. авиабомб на $151,8 млн

