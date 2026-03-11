US requests Romania to host additional forces at eastern air base
The United States has asked Romania to deploy additional forces at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in the country"s east for potential participation in military operations in the Middle East.
Report informs via TASS that sources said the request involves the deployment of additional fighter jets and personnel, though the exact numbers were not disclosed.
Romanian President Nicușor Dan will convene a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council on March 11 to review the "temporary deployment of [US] military forces" in the country.
