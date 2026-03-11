Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

An international agribusiness forum Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan will be held in Tashkent on March 23-24, Report informs, citing the Agriculture Ministry of Uzbekistan.

"On the initiative of the agriculture ministries of Uzbekistan and Italy, an international agribusiness forum on the topic 'Innovations, Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agroecosystems' will be held on March 23–24 in Tashkent with the participation of Italy, Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan," the Uzbek ministry said.

The forum will serve as a platform for developing international cooperation in agriculture, attracting investments and discussing innovative technologies. Leading experts and investors from Italy, Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan will take part in it.

B2B meetings are also planned within the framework of the forum, which will allow entrepreneurs to directly discuss promising areas of practical cooperation. The event is aimed at strengthening sustainable business ties, exchanging experience and promoting mutually beneficial projects.