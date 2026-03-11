Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

    AIC
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 18:58
    Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

    An international agribusiness forum Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan will be held in Tashkent on March 23-24, Report informs, citing the Agriculture Ministry of Uzbekistan.

    "On the initiative of the agriculture ministries of Uzbekistan and Italy, an international agribusiness forum on the topic 'Innovations, Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agroecosystems' will be held on March 23–24 in Tashkent with the participation of Italy, Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan," the Uzbek ministry said.

    The forum will serve as a platform for developing international cooperation in agriculture, attracting investments and discussing innovative technologies. Leading experts and investors from Italy, Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan will take part in it.

    B2B meetings are also planned within the framework of the forum, which will allow entrepreneurs to directly discuss promising areas of practical cooperation. The event is aimed at strengthening sustainable business ties, exchanging experience and promoting mutually beneficial projects.

    Daşkənddə İtaliya-Mərkəzi Asiya-Azərbaycan aqrobiznes forumu keçiriləcək
    В Ташкенте пройдет агробизнес-форум Италия-Центральная Азия-Азербайджан

    Latest News

    19:55
    Photo

    Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financing

    Foreign policy
    19:41

    IEA members agree to release emergency oil reserves amid Mideast conflict

    Other countries
    19:28

    Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port

    Other countries
    19:18

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

    Region
    19:11

    Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunities

    Foreign policy
    18:58

    Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

    AIC
    18:47

    Gia Volski: Territory of Georgia won't be used to circumvent sanctions

    Region
    18:38

    Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phone

    Military
    18:25

    Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed