Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunities

The development of the Middle Corridor opens new strategic opportunities for the advancement of transport, while another important element is the completion of the Baku–Nakhchivan railway project, which will create a sustainable route between Europe and Asia, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, said in a statement to the press in Baku, Report informs.

Costa emphasized that the project would create new jobs and strengthen the economies of the countries involved, adding that they share Azerbaijan"s vision of a prosperous and interconnected South Caucasus.