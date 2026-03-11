Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phone

    Military
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 18:38
    Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phone

    A telephone conversation took place between the Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev and Serbian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Milan Mojsilović, Report informs.

    According to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the conversation was held at the initiative of the Serbian side.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries and held a detailed exchange of views on the processes taking place in the region and on security issues.

    Ministry of Defense Karim Valiyev Milan Mojsilović
    Azərbaycan və Serbiya arasında regionda cərəyan edən proseslər müzakirə olunub
    Начальники Генштабов Азербайджана и Сербии обсудили процессы в регионе

