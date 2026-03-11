Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    11 March, 2026
    Georgia's territory will not be used to circumvent sanctions, the country's parliament's first vice-speaker Gia Volski said, Report informs.

    According to Volski, Georgia has committed that its territory will not be used to help Russia, Iran, or any sanctioned state circumvent sanctions, and this commitment is being fulfilled.

    The first vice-speaker noted that the country has already undertaken these commitments for a long time.

    According to him, the possible sanctioning of the Kulevi oil terminal was brought to the agenda more like a political initiative.

    He also claimed that certain groups are trying to achieve the imposition of sanctions against Georgia and want the country to be drawn into international conflicts. The discussions regarding the Kulevi terminal are one of the examples of such a campaign.

    Gia Volski: Gürcüstan ərazisi sanksiyalardan yayınmaq üçün istifadə olunmayacaq

