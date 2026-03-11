Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port
- 11 March, 2026
- 19:28
Oil storage facilities were struck in Oman's Salalah port on Wednesday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said, Report informs.
Drones struck fuel tanks in the port, Oman TV reported.
