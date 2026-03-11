Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port

    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 19:28
    Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port

    Oil storage ​facilities were ‌struck in Oman's ​Salalah ​port on Wednesday, British ⁠maritime ​security firm ​Ambrey said, Report informs.

    Drones struck fuel tanks ​in ​the port, Oman ‌TV ⁠reported.

    Iran's attacks oil storage
    Omanın Salalah limanına zərbələr nəticəsində neft anbarları zədələnib
    В оманском порту Салала из-за ударов повреждены нефтехранилища

    Latest News

    20:05
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" Center

    Domestic policy
    19:55
    Photo

    Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financing

    Foreign policy
    19:41

    IEA members agree to release emergency oil reserves amid Mideast conflict

    Other countries
    19:28

    Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port

    Other countries
    19:18

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

    Region
    19:11

    Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunities

    Foreign policy
    18:58

    Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

    AIC
    18:47

    Gia Volski: Territory of Georgia won't be used to circumvent sanctions

    Region
    18:38

    Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phone

    Military
    All News Feed