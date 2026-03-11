Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

New geopolitical upheavals will "not spare" the states of the South Caucasus if they do not take care of their own security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated while speaking in the European Parliament on March 11, Report informs.

According to Pashinyan, the region remains complex.

"Conflicts and hostility are a virus that blinds us, makes our independence and statehood vulnerable. Therefore, the awareness of the strategic interdependence of our destinies is another important factor that made peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan possible," he stated.

Pashinyan also said that in order to make this decision, he had to overcome resistance within the country, primarily from the church, which not only opposed it but also called for the resumption of the "Karabakh movement," which, according to him, effectively meant a return to conflict.