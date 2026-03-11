Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

    Region
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 19:18
    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

    New geopolitical upheavals will "not spare" the states of the South Caucasus if they do not take care of their own security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated while speaking in the European Parliament on March 11, Report informs.

    According to Pashinyan, the region remains complex.

    "Conflicts and hostility are a virus that blinds us, makes our independence and statehood vulnerable. Therefore, the awareness of the strategic interdependence of our destinies is another important factor that made peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan possible," he stated.

    Pashinyan also said that in order to make this decision, he had to overcome resistance within the country, primarily from the church, which not only opposed it but also called for the resumption of the "Karabakh movement," which, according to him, effectively meant a return to conflict.

    Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan: Cənubi Qafqaz ölkələri öz təhlükəsizliklərinin qeydinə özləri qalmalıdır
    Пашинян: Страны Южного Кавказа должны сами позаботиться о своей безопасности

    Latest News

    20:05
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" Center

    Domestic policy
    19:55
    Photo

    Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financing

    Foreign policy
    19:41

    IEA members agree to release emergency oil reserves amid Mideast conflict

    Other countries
    19:28

    Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port

    Other countries
    19:18

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

    Region
    19:11

    Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunities

    Foreign policy
    18:58

    Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

    AIC
    18:47

    Gia Volski: Territory of Georgia won't be used to circumvent sanctions

    Region
    18:38

    Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phone

    Military
    All News Feed