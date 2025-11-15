Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    US removes sanctions on CPC, Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak

    Other countries
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 11:26
    US removes sanctions on CPC, Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak

    The United States has decided to exempt the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Tengizchevroil, and the Karachaganak field development project from sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, according to General License No. 124B released by the US Department of the Treasury, Report informs.

    According to the document, it authorizes "petroleum services and other transactions related to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Tengizchevroil, and Karachaganak projects."

    The general license authorizes "all transactions" that are related to the operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Tengizchevroil, or Karachaganak projects. However, it does not authorize "any transactions for the sale, disposition, or transfer of any interest in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Tengizchevroil, or Karachaganak projects," according to the document.

    Caspian Pipeline Consortium Tengizchevroil US sanctions Karachaganak Rosneft LUKoil
    ABŞ "Tengizşevroyl" və Karaçaqanak" şirkətlərinə qarşı sanksiyaları ləğv edib
    США вывели из-под антироссийских санкций "Тенгизшевройл" и казахстанский Карачаганак

    Latest News

    11:30
    Photo

    Mukhtar Babayev: Climate transparency important for fulfilling Paris Agreement commitments

    COP29
    11:26

    US removes sanctions on CPC, Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak

    Other countries
    11:10

    Azerbaijani oil price nears $68

    Energy
    11:06

    EC to present plan to improve military mobility next week

    Other countries
    10:50

    Trump says US intends to do nuclear testing soon

    Other countries
    10:32
    Photo

    Agali Ibrahimov: Congress of Artists of Central Asian Countries, Azerbaijan to be held in 2026

    Culture
    10:21

    UN Secretary-General condemns Russian attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv

    Other countries
    10:10

    Kallas: Supporting Ukraine - small price to pay compared to Russia's potential victory

    Other countries
    09:55
    Photo

    Another 80 families returning to liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed