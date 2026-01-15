Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    US President Trump questions Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's ability to lead Iran if regime falls

    Other countries
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 10:10
    US President Trump questions Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's ability to lead Iran if regime falls

    US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi "seems very nice" but expressed uncertainty over whether Pahlavi would be able to muster support within Iran to eventually take over, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

    In an exclusive Reuters interview in the Oval Office, Trump said there is a chance Iran's clerical government could collapse, blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the stalemate in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine, and dismissed Republican criticism of a Justice Department probe of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

    Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran, where thousands of people have been reported killed in a crackdown on the unrest against clerical rule. But on Wednesday, he was reluctant to lend his full support to Pahlavi, the son of the late shah of Iran, who was ousted from power in 1979.

    Reza Pahlavi US President Donald Trump protests
    Tramp Rza Pəhləvinin İrana rəhbərlik edə biləcəyinə şübhə ilə yanaşıb
    Трамп усомнился в способности Резы Пехлеви руководить Ираном

    Latest News

    10:41

    Brent falls to $64.37 per barrel amid Trump's comments

    Other countries
    10:28

    Azerbaijan Railways reports rise in block train arrivals in 2025

    Infrastructure
    10:10

    US President Trump questions Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's ability to lead Iran if regime falls

    Other countries
    09:59

    Price of Azerbaijani oil slightly falls

    Energy
    09:51

    Reza Pahlavi outlines secular vision for Iran after Islamic Republic

    Region
    09:35

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:20

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine declares state of emergency in energy sector

    Other countries
    09:17
    Photo

    Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

    Region
    09:08

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed