US President Trump questions Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's ability to lead Iran if regime falls

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi "seems very nice" but expressed uncertainty over whether Pahlavi would be able to muster support within Iran to eventually take over, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

In an exclusive Reuters interview in the Oval Office, Trump said there is a chance Iran's clerical government could collapse, blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the stalemate in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine, and dismissed Republican criticism of a Justice Department probe of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran, where thousands of people have been reported killed in a crackdown on the unrest against clerical rule. But on Wednesday, he was reluctant to lend his full support to Pahlavi, the son of the late shah of Iran, who was ousted from power in 1979.