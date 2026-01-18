Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US blows past another deadline to field its first hypersonic missile

    Other countries
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 12:38
    US blows past another deadline to field its first hypersonic missile

    The US army has once again missed its own deadline for fielding the first US hypersonic weapon, in a sign that one of the Pentagon's top priorities is still running late, Report informs via the South China Morning Post.

    The unit responsible for using the advanced weapon is trained and ready, but the missile – part of a $10.4 billion hypersonic programme – is not ready for use. And while the army as recently as last month said that it planned to field the weapon by the end of 2025, the army acknowledged this week that it missed that deadline.

    "Fielding activities include the required integration, safety and readiness steps to ensure soldiers receive a system that is reliable, sustainable and effective in operational environments and are on track for completion in early 2026," the army statement said.

    "As the army moves towards completion of fielding, it remains focused on rigorous testing, training and system maturity to support successful operational employment."

    The army missed a previous deadline of September 30, 2023, to field the technology.

    hypersonic missiles US Army
    ABŞ ordusuna hipersəs silahının verilməsi gecikir
    Армия США не получила обещанное гиперзвуковое оружие в срок

    Latest News

    13:37

    President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs

    Domestic policy
    13:23

    11 injured in Istanbul microbus accident

    Region
    13:09

    Trump invites Lula da Silva to become one of Gaza Peace Council founders

    Other countries
    12:38

    US blows past another deadline to field its first hypersonic missile

    Other countries
    12:13

    Trump wants nations to pay $1 billion to stay on his peace board

    Other countries
    12:08

    Musk seeks up to $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft

    Business
    11:34

    EU calls emergency envoys meeting after Trump vows tariffs linked to Greenland

    Other countries
    11:24

    At least six people killed after huge shopping centre fire in Pakistan

    Other countries
    10:47

    Macron says Trump tariff threat over Greenland unacceptable

    Other countries
    All News Feed