UN says 12 international staff held in compound in Yemen have left Sanaa
Other countries
- 22 October, 2025
- 19:48
The United Nations said on Wednesday that 12 of its international staff who were among those being held in a UN compound in Yemen had left the capital Sanaa, Report informs via Reuters.
Three other staffers were also free to move or travel, it said.
Fifteen international staff had been confined to the UN compound in Sanaa since an incursion by the Houthi authorities on Saturday.
