Ukrainian team heads to US for talks with Trump envoy Witkoff

A Ukrainian delegation is heading to the US for further discussions over a peace plan pushed by President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter, Report informs via Bloomberg.

The group - which includes Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya - is expected to meet with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Florida, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive planning. Witkoff is set to lead a US delegation for talks in Russia next week.