Azerbaijan doubles direct investment in UK economy
Finance
- 20 December, 2025
- 14:36
Azerbaijan doubled its direct investment in the UK economy in the first nine months of this year, investing $176.35 million, twice the amount recorded in the same period last year.
Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that the share of Azerbaijan's investments in the UK rose to 8.7% of its total investments over the January–September period, up from 6.3% a year earlier.
Over the same nine-month period, the UK invested $1.243 billion in Azerbaijan's economy, a decline of 4.7% compared with the previous year.
As a result, the UK's share of total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan fell to 26.2% from 28.8% in the first nine months of 2025.
