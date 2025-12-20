Azerbaijan exports nearly $26M in animal fats and vegetable oils

In January-November this year, Azerbaijan exported 16,123 tons of animal fats and vegetable oils worth $26 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, the value of exports increased by 2 percent, while the volume rose by 1.1 percent.

Animal fats and vegetable oils accounted for 0.96 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports of key non-oil products.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported key non-oil products worth $2.65 billion, 2.4 percent lower compared to the same period in 2024.