    Business
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 14:51
    Azerbaijan exports nearly $26M in animal fats and vegetable oils

    In January-November this year, Azerbaijan exported 16,123 tons of animal fats and vegetable oils worth $26 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the same period last year, the value of exports increased by 2 percent, while the volume rose by 1.1 percent.

    Animal fats and vegetable oils accounted for 0.96 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports of key non-oil products.

    In the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported key non-oil products worth $2.65 billion, 2.4 percent lower compared to the same period in 2024.

    Azərbaycan piy və yağ ixracını 1 %-dən çox artırıb

