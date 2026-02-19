Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov region
Other countries
- 19 February, 2026
- 14:16
Ukrainian Security Service drones traveled approximately 500 km to strike an oil depot in Russia's Pskov region, according to sources cited by RBK-Ukraine, Report informs.
Sources indicated that overnight, drones from the Alpha Special Operations Center targeted the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Pskov.
At least four explosions were reported, followed by a large-scale fire at the facility.
The Velikolukskaya oil depot is located 50 km from the Russia-Belarus border and 200 km from the Ukraine border. The depot stores diesel fuel, gasoline, and other petroleum products.
Latest News
14:56
Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive citiesEconomy
14:41
Photo
Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary tiesForeign policy
14:36
UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementationOther countries
14:28
National NGO Forum: Amnesty International has completely lost the trust of Azerbaijani societyForeign policy
14:26
WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050Economy
14:20
Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflictForeign policy
14:16
Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov regionOther countries
14:11
Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIGForeign policy
14:08