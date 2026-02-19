Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 14:16
    Ukrainian Security Service drones traveled approximately 500 km to strike an oil depot in Russia's Pskov region, according to sources cited by RBK-Ukraine, Report informs.

    Sources indicated that overnight, drones from the Alpha Special Operations Center targeted the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Pskov.

    At least four explosions were reported, followed by a large-scale fire at the facility.

    The Velikolukskaya oil depot is located 50 km from the Russia-Belarus border and 200 km from the Ukraine border. The depot stores diesel fuel, gasoline, and other petroleum products.

    Ukrayna Rusiyanın neft bazasına zərbə endirib
    Беспилотники СБУ нанесли удар по нефтебазе в Псковской области

