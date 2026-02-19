Ukrainian Security Service drones traveled approximately 500 km to strike an oil depot in Russia's Pskov region, according to sources cited by RBK-Ukraine, Report informs.

Sources indicated that overnight, drones from the Alpha Special Operations Center targeted the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Pskov.

At least four explosions were reported, followed by a large-scale fire at the facility.

The Velikolukskaya oil depot is located 50 km from the Russia-Belarus border and 200 km from the Ukraine border. The depot stores diesel fuel, gasoline, and other petroleum products.