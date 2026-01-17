Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace agreement talks

    Other countries
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 16:06
    Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace agreement talks

    Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov announced his visit to the United States, where he is scheduled to hold talks with American partners on the details of a possible peace agreement, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    According to him, together with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Member of Parliament David Arahamiya, he will hold a series of meetings in Washington.

    "A joint meeting is planned with Steven Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll. Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working for results," he wrote on Telegram.

    Ukrainian delegation US Kyrylo Budanov Rustem Umerov Steven Witkoff
    Ukrayna nümayəndə heyəti sülh planı üzrə danışıqlar üçün ABŞ-yə gedib
    Делегация Украины прибыла в США для переговоров по мирному плану

    Latest News

    16:06

    Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace agreement talks

    Other countries
    15:38

    Orban accuses Brussels of funding Ukraine war with 'European taxpayer money'

    Other countries
    15:11

    Syrian army takes control of Dibsi Afnan in Raqqa province

    Region
    14:57

    Czech president, Ukrainian minister mull housing restoration, energy resilience

    Other countries
    14:41

    Media accreditation opens for 13th World Urban Forum in Baku

    Infrastructure
    14:19

    Azerbaijan restores turmeric imports from Pakistan

    Business
    13:53

    Azerbaijan plays key role in strengthening unity of Turkic world

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Fiorentina owner and Mediacom chairman Rocco Commisso dies at 76

    Football
    13:07
    Photo

    Anar Guliyev addresses global housing crisis at Geneva meeting

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed