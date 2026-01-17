Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace agreement talks

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov announced his visit to the United States, where he is scheduled to hold talks with American partners on the details of a possible peace agreement, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

According to him, together with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Member of Parliament David Arahamiya, he will hold a series of meetings in Washington.

"A joint meeting is planned with Steven Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll. Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working for results," he wrote on Telegram.