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    Ukraine responds to Trump's call for new president

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    • 10 October, 2026
    • 23:15
    Ukraine responds to Trump's call for new president

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on US President Donald Trump's remarks that it is "time for Ukraine to elect a new president."

    According to Report, the Ukrainian foreign minister said in a post on X that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enjoys the support of the people.

    "Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads our nation in a time of war - a war for independence, freedom, and dignity. He has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide. Statements from abroad only confirm that he is doing his job well," the foreign minister stressed.

    He also added that the Ukrainian president "deserves support."

    Earlier, Trump told reporters outside the White House that he believed Ukraine should elect a new president.

    Andrii Sybiha Volodymyr Zelenskyy Donald Trump Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Rəsmi Kiyev Trampın Ukraynada yeni prezident seçilməsinə dair sözlərinə cavab verib
    В Украине ответили на предложение Трампа сменить президента
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    44 - Tezliklə

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