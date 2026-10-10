Trump says Ukraine should get a new president

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine should get a new president, according to Report.

Speaking to journalists outside the White House, Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had had many opportunities to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict but had chosen not to do so.

According to the US leader, it was time for Ukraine to elect a new president and suggested that the country find a new leader who could reach a deal with Russia.

The US president also said Zelenskyy wants to create problems for the whole world by targeting Russian oil refineries.

Trump said that Washington had urged Kyiv not to strike Russian refineries, arguing that Russia supplied a significant share of the world's diesel fuel and that such attacks could lead to serious shortages. He added that Ukraine should not target diesel fuel supplies, as the world was already facing a problem caused by insufficient refinery capacity for diesel production.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Washington had threatened to suspend the provision of critical intelligence to Kyiv if Ukraine continued its strikes on Russian oil refineries.