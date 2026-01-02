Ukraine, Moldova enter EU's single mobile roaming zone

Ukraine formally joined the European Union's single roaming zone on January 1, allowing Ukrainian citizens to use their mobile phone service across the European bloc without incurring additional charges, Report informs via The Kyiv Independent.

The entrance marks the first time countries outside the bloc have joined the single roaming zone. Moldova simultaneously entered into the mobile roaming zone on January 1.

Ukraine's entrance into the single roaming zone fulfills one of the conditions for Ukraine's European integration in the field of electronic communications. The entrance marks a symbolic achievement for Ukraine as the country continues to implement reforms in pursuing membership in the European Union.

The agreement, which formally became law on New Year's Day under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, ensures that Ukrainians will not have to pay additional fees to use their mobile phone for calls, texts, or to access mobile data in the 27 EU countries.

The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.

Up until now, Ukrainians in the EU were using temporary free roaming, which was introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.