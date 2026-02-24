UK imposes sanctions on two Georgian TV channels
Other countries
- 24 February, 2026
- 12:56
The UK authorities have added the Georgian TV channels Imedi TV and POS TV to their sanctions lists.
According to Report, the UK government stated that the channels "deliberately spread misleading information about the Russia–Ukraine conflict."
Previously, the UK government expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 297 entries.
