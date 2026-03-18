Israeli forces hit Iranian internal security forces, ballistic missile HQ
Other countries
- 18 March, 2026
- 10:38
The Israeli Air Force struck several Iranian military headquarters in Tehran during a wave of strikes yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The IDF says the targets included a headquarters of a security unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), "responsible for handling protests"; a maintenance center of the internal security forces; and a headquarters of Iran's ballistic missile forces.
The military says it also struck several Iranian air defense systems during the wave of strikes, "to expand the Air Force's aerial superiority over Iranian skies."
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