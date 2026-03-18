US embassies ordered to 'immediately' review security as attacks spread

The State Department is ordering all US embassies and consular posts worldwide to conduct security reviews without delay, according to a cable seen by NBC News, Report informs.

The order, which came from Undersecretary of Management Jason Evans and was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, told the embassies Tuesday to undertake the security reviews "immediately," citing "the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spill-over effects."

The cable instructed all posts to report their security practices to Washington as soon as possible and to notify US citizens "where appropriate," citing the department's "No Double Standard Policy," which says important security information must be made available to private citizens.

The order was first reported by The Washington Post.

A spokesperson said that the State Department does not comment on internal communications and that it has "continually conducted" what are known as Emergency Action Committees, which are tasked with "preparing for and responding to" potential security risks that could affect US citizens.

"Every embassy in the region conducted Emergency Action Committees (EACs) that included interagency representatives before Operation Epic Fury began," the State Department spokesperson said, using the name of the military strikes against Iran that began February 28.

The spokesperson added that the State Department "regularly directs" its diplomatic posts to convene EACs and that their timing and frequency "are determined by a range of operational considerations and do not necessarily indicate a new or specific threat."