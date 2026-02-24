UK forms 70-person headquarters to send to Ukraine

The UK is boosting support for Ukraine, four years after Russia's full-scale invasion, with new military and humanitarian support, Report informs, citing the UK government's official website.

"As the brutal war – which Putin thought he would win in a week – enters its fifth year, the UK Government is clear that Ukraine's defense is Britain's security.

Today, the Government is announcing additional support for Ukraine as the Prime Minister today convenes a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with French President Emmanuel Macron, following their landmark declaration in January with President Zelenskyy of the UK's intent to deploy British troops to Ukraine once peace is secured," the statement said.

As part of this Multinational Force for Ukraine, a 70 person headquarters (HQ) is up and running and preparations for UK forces are backed by £200 million (approximately $269.7 million) funding from this government.

The package of support announced today includes:

- £20 million of new funding for emergency energy support to protect and repair the energy grid and provide additional generation capacity - fixing the damage caused by Russia's brutal attacks over this winter and future proofing Ukraine's energy systems for next Winter. This brings the UK"s total support for Ukrainian energy since the start of the war to over £490 million.

- £5.7 million to provide humanitarian assistance to frontline communities, those who need evacuation or have been impacted by airstrikes or internal displacement. The UN and its partners are targeting 4.1 million people in Ukraine, prioritizing those experiencing the most severe conditions. The UK was the largest donor to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund in 2025

- Medical mentoring - Highly skilled teams of British military surgeons, nurses and physiotherapists are mentoring Ukrainian clinicians in Ukraine. They shadow Ukrainian teams treating complex battlefield surgery, drawing on UK expertise in trauma surgery and wartime injury to help Ukrainian service personnel return to military duties or rebuild their lives as civilians.

- Helicopter training - Ukrainian pilots are now training at a UK air base to become helicopter flying instructors, the first time Britain has offered rotary-wing instructor training to Ukraine. Graduates will train the next generation of Ukrainian military aviators, helping Ukraine to defend and deter.