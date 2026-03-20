Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    UAE says it dismantled 'terrorist network' funded by Iran and Hezbollah

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    • 20 March, 2026
    • 10:52
    UAE says it dismantled 'terrorist network' funded by Iran and Hezbollah

    United Arab Emirates authorities said on Friday they had dismantled ​a "terrorist network" funded and operated by Lebanon's ‌Hezbollah and Iran, and arrested its members, Report informs via Reuters.

    According to the state news agency, the network was involved in "money ​laundering, financing terrorism and threatening national security."

    There ​was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or ⁠Iran.

    Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli ​war on Iran in late February, Tehran has ​launched large-scale missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, with the UAE among the most heavily targeted ​countries.

    Emirati officials say hundreds of strikes have ​been directed at the country, hitting sites including oil facilities, ‌ports ⁠and areas near major urban centers.

    The UAE has long opposed political Islamist groups. Iran-backed Hezbollah entered the conflict on March 2, ​firing at Israel ​from Lebanon, ⁠prompting Israel to launch extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

    "The ​network had been operating within the ​country ⁠under a fictitious commercial cover and sought to infiltrate the national economy and carry out ⁠external ​schemes threatening the country's ​financial stability," the UAE state news agency said.

    Hezbollah United Arab Emirates anti-terrorist operations
    BƏƏ "Hizbullah" və İranla əlaqəli qruplaşma üzvlərinin həbs olunduğunu açıqlayıb
    ОАЭ заявили о задержании связанной с "Хезболлах" и Ираном группировки

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