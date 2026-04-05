UAE petrochemical plant halts operations following fire
Other countries
- 05 April, 2026
- 11:12
The Borouge plant in Abu Dhabi temporarily suspended operations after multiple fires broke out due to debris from intercepted aerial targets, authorities said, as quoted by Report.
"Competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are extinguishing several fires that erupted at the Borouge petrochemical plant as a result of debris from targets intercepted by air defense systems," the statement said.
No casualties have been reported so far, and the company is currently assessing the extent of the damage.
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