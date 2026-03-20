Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain hit by missile and drone attacks

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 11:58
    UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain hit by missile and drone attacks

    The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have all reported missile and drone attacks in the past few hours, Report informs via BBC.

    The UAE's Ministry of Defence says it is currently responding to incoming threats from Iran, and told residents they might hear booms from air defence systems that are intercepting attacks in the sky.

    Kuwait also warned of explosions as a result of its air defence system, and asked people to adhere to safety instructions from authorities.

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence reported the interception and destruction of several drones in the eastern region of the country.

    In Bahrain, sirens rang out and the interior ministry asked residents to go to their nearest safe place. Later, officials said it was a result of "Iranian aggression", and that falling shrapnel had caused a fire at a warehouse.

    Iran's attacks Gulf countries drone attacks
    Fars körfəzi ölkələri raket və PUA-ların hücumları barədə məlumat verib
    Страны Персидского залива сообщили об атаках ракет и беспилотников

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