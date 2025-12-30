Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trump warns about potential strikes on Iran if it tries to revive its nuclear program

    The United States will be ready to deliver strikes on Iran should Tehran try to revive its nuclear program, US President Donald Trump has warned, Report informs via TASS.

    "I hear that Iran is trying to build up [its nuclear potential] again, and if they are, we're going to have to knock them down. We'll knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that's not happening," he said at the talks with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    However, according to Trump, he would prefer a diplomatic solution.

    "I heard Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal, that's much smarter," he added.

    Tramp: ABŞ İsrailin İrana mümkün yeni zərbələrini dəstəkləməyə hazır olacaq
    Трамп: США будут готовы поддержать возможные новые удары Израиля по Ирану

