Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Trump urges Iran to hurry into talks with US

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 18:15
    Trump urges Iran to hurry into talks with US

    US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to act quickly and take negotiations with his country seriously, Report informs.

    "The Iranian negotiators are very different and "strange." They are "begging" us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only "looking at our proposal." WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won"t be pretty!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Peace talks
    Tramp İranı ABŞ ilə danışıqlara tələsməyə çağırıb
    Трамп призвал Иран поторопиться в переговорах с США

    Latest News

    18:47

    Int'l traveler Kazuto Matsumoto shares impressions of Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Karabakh
    18:31

    Suren Papikyan departs for official visit to France

    Region
    18:15

    Trump urges Iran to hurry into talks with US

    Other countries
    18:04

    Israel says it has killed commander of IRGC's navy

    Region
    17:57

    Basant Sadasivan: Reconstruction pace in Karabakh shows remarkable progress

    Karabakh
    17:34
    Photo

    International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Karabakh
    17:31

    Türkiye withdraws servicemen from Iraq serving in NATO mission

    Region
    17:16

    Konstantin Liorek: Karabakh's reconstruction transforms region appearance

    Karabakh
    17:09

    USMNT's Antonee Robinson is on Man United's radar

    Football
    All News Feed