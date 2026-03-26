Trump urges Iran to hurry into talks with US
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 18:15
US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to act quickly and take negotiations with his country seriously, Report informs.
"The Iranian negotiators are very different and "strange." They are "begging" us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only "looking at our proposal." WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won"t be pretty!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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