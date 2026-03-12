Trump threatens to destroy Iran's power grid within an hour
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 09:27
US President Donald Trump stated that if the conflict escalates further, the United States could destroy Iran's power grid within one hour, Report informs.
He made the announcement to journalists at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington upon returning from visits to Ohio and Kentucky.
The president noted that the US could strike Tehran and other targets, making the country's recovery extremely difficult.
Trump also noted that Washington is capable of completely disabling Iran's electricity grid within an hour, estimating that its restoration could take about 25 years.
Latest News
09:53
US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserveOther countries
09:49
Indonesia lowers number of troops it will contribute to Gaza security force to 8,000Other countries
09:49
Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president saysForeign policy
09:45
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95Energy
09:43
Valdis Zatlers: Global crises cannot be resolved by force aloneForeign policy
09:36
Saudi Arabia downs two Iranian drones near oil fieldOther countries
09:32
Kiril Petkov: Baku Forum to be key platform in challenging timesForeign policy
09:28
Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and regionForeign policy
09:27