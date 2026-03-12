US President Donald Trump stated that if the conflict escalates further, the United States could destroy Iran's power grid within one hour, Report informs.

He made the announcement to journalists at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington upon returning from visits to Ohio and Kentucky.

The president noted that the US could strike Tehran and other targets, making the country's recovery extremely difficult.

Trump also noted that Washington is capable of completely disabling Iran's electricity grid within an hour, estimating that its restoration could take about 25 years.