Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump says Washington seeks fundamental changes in Cuba

    Other countries
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:07
    Trump says Washington seeks fundamental changes in Cuba

    Washington is seeking to achieve fundamental changes in Cuba, US President Donald Trump said at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    According to Report, Trump said the situation on the island was deteriorating more than ever and predicted that Cuba would collapse.

    He said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was actively engaged in talks with Cuba.

    Trump added that Washington would not allow Cuba to become a haven for foreign rivals that could pose a threat to the United States.

    He also said communism would never come to the United States, while expressing confidence that Cuba would gain "freedom."

    UN General Assembly Donald Trump Cuba
    Tramp: ABŞ Kubada fundamental dəyişikliklərə nail olmağa çalışır
    Трамп: США добиваются фундаментальных перемен на Кубе

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