Jeyhun Bayramov, Ignazio Cassis discuss Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on cooperation within the OSCE.

The sides underlined the importance of continued engagement and constructive international cooperation.