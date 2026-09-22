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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Ignazio Cassis discuss Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 22:13
    Jeyhun Bayramov, Ignazio Cassis discuss Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations.

    They emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on cooperation within the OSCE.

    The sides underlined the importance of continued engagement and constructive international cooperation.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Ignazio Cassis
    Ceyhun Bayramov isveçrəli həmkarı İqnasio Kassislə görüşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов встретился со швейцарским коллегой Иньяцио Кассисом

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