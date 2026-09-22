Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    FM Bayramov reaffirms Azerbaijan's commitment to peaceful resolution of Jammu-Kashmir issue

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 22:38
    FM Bayramov reaffirms Azerbaijan's commitment to peaceful resolution of Jammu-Kashmir issue

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the meeting of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir, held on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

    "He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with international law, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions.

    The Minister also underlined the importance of advancing regional peace and stability through the normalization of India-Pakistan relations," the foreign ministry said on X.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly jammu and kashmir
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Azərbaycan Cammu və Kəşmir məsələsinin beynəlxalq hüquq yolu ilə həllinə sadiqdir - YENİLƏNİB
    Джейхун Байрамов обозначил позицию Азербайджана по вопросу Джамму и Кашмира - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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