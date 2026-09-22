Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the meeting of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir, held on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

"He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with international law, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The Minister also underlined the importance of advancing regional peace and stability through the normalization of India-Pakistan relations," the foreign ministry said on X.